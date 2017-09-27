Wed September 27, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 27, 2017

Tye to replace Cummins for T20s

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Andrew Tye will replace Pat Cummins in Australia’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against India next month, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.

Cummins has withdrawn himself from the T20 matches that follow the ongoing five-match One-day International (ODI) series, and will be heading home to freshen up for the Ashes starting November.

Tye will join fellow quicks Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson and uncapped left-armer Jason Behrendorff in the squad.

The 30 year old, who has been out of action since dislocating his shoulder during the Indian Premier League in April, played the last of his five international T20s in February.The tourists, who have already conceded the ODI series after losing the first three matches, will look for a better result in the T20 games starting October 7 in Ranchi.

