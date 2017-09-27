Wed September 27, 2017
National

September 27, 2017

Govt takes notice of TV show’s malafide reporting

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken serious notice of a local television programme in which a list of politicians was mentioned with alleged relationships with proscribed organisations, said to have been issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) of Pakistan, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The IB has issued a formal denial of any such report or list. The government also advised Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take strict action against apparently malafide reporting.

