FPCCI, PBBC sign MoU to bring Pak, UK closer

LONDON: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) signed an MoU to boost trade ties between Pakistan and UK.

The MoU was signed by FPCCI Vice President Ishtiaq Baig and PBBC Chairman Julian Hamilton at a networking reception organised by the High Commission for Pakistan, UK, which was attended by High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK H.E. Ibne Abbas, Deputy High Commissioner Zahid Hafiz, UK’s trade envoy to Pakistan Rehman Chishti and other business leaders.

Officials from the London Chamber of Commerce, office of the Mayor of London, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, UK Department of International Trade (DIT), Heads of UBL and HBL attended and witnessed the signing ceremony.

A 30-member business delegation of FPCCI, led by Ishtiaq Baig, is currently visiting the UK and having B2B meetings with the local businessmen to explore the potential of enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) also organised reception in honour of FPCCI delegation and held B2B meetings with the delegates. An MoU is signed by UKPCCI President Ch Mohammad Sadeeq and Ishtiaq Baig to boost the trade prospects.