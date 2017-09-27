Interior Ministry asks ECP not to register MML

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior, in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has opposed registration of Milli Muslim League (MML), the political face of Jamaatud Dawa, citing the intelligence agencies’ refusal to give security clearance in this connection.

Launching the party in August, the MML had filed an application and related documents in the ECP for registration as a political party. However, the Election Commission decided to first seek opinion of the Ministry of Interior. MML candidate bagged more votes than PPP and Jamat-e-Islam’s candidates in the recent bye-election in NA-120, Lahore.

It was learnt that the letter to ECP, the Ministry of Interior said that intelligence agencies have expressed reservations over registration of MML because its president Saifullah Khalid has had ideological leanings towards Jamatud Dawa. The ministry said that JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation have been banned.

Moreover, some countries had also raised the issue diplomatically expressing concern over the MML’s recent activities. The Interior Ministry said the JuD and its charity wing, Falah-i-Insaaniyat, are under sanctions within the country and internationally as well.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is most likely on Wednesday to announce its judgement in the light of the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer in the contempt of court case, filed former information secretary of PTI Akbar S Babar, after Imran had passed alleged controversial remarks against the electoral body and refused to tender apology. However, the other day, he did so through his lawyer.