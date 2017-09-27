Sharifs’ new strategy to face NAB court, opponents

ISLAMABAD: Some 48th hours ago, many were still guessing whether former premier Nawaz Sharif would return home and appear before the Accountability Court.

Some even already gave the verdict that he would certainly skip proceedings of trial court but he sprang a surprise when his party leaders announced that elder Sharif would indeed appear before the court on Monday.

The surprise decision of Sharif family is part of new ‘multi-pronged strategy’ that envisages offensive-defensive not only to confront criminal cases but also challenge all the opponents, a close aide of Sharifs told this correspondent.

Nawaz Sharif is going to announce his new ‘multi-pronged political and legal strategy’ after appearing before the trial court on Monday, he said adding, his counsel Khawaja Haris would argue his case before Accountability Court-I Islamabad where judge Muhammad Bashir Khan would hear his arguments. Advocate Amjad Pervez will represent Nawaz Sharif’s three children and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar. “Mian Sahib is appearing with his counsel Khawaja Haris before the NAB court today. I was with Mian Sahib all the way. We have decided to contest the court aggressively, lawyers briefed [Mian Sahib at Punjab House], PM Abbasi just met him and left. [Monday] morning’s meetings were attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid, Minister for Pakistan Railways Saad Rafique, myself, Pervaiz Rashid, Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal, ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar,” the close aide of Sharifs’ family told this correspondent.

In the first phase of his strategy, Nawaz Sharif through addresses will mobilise masses across the country, in central Punjab in particular, PML-N senior leader disclosed. Legal strategy to contest NAB cases has already been prepared by the captain of Sharifs’ family lawyers Khawaja Haris who completed his homework on Monday night, added the aide. “Our legal team will fight all witnesses of JIT [and other materials submitted by its members]. Mian Sahib’s case will not move as Hassan and Hussain are not here,” a PML-N senior leader, who is also a cabinet member, said.

Amjad Pervez will most likely seek more time from the trial court as his clients — Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar —are abroad citing certain reasons including humanitarian reason of ailing Kalsoom Nawaz in particular, a close aide of Sharifs said.

In longer perspective, Sharifs’ legal team could also adopt an argument that NAB laws (NAO 1999) did not let trial court proceed against Hassan Nawaz who is a foreign national, he further revealed. Almost similar case hangs with case of Hussain Nawaz as he has been non-resident since 2002, he added.

About the party next president, PML-N top leadership will decide after the National Assembly passes the Election Bill most probably next month. After the legislation gets President’s nod (if it is not challenged in the court), PML-N will announce party elections to elect its new party chief. On Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif with his aides would appear before NAB court and later on, he would announce his new strategy in the afternoon.