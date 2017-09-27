Punjab CM orders strict compliance of security plan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday issued directions to the cabinet committee on law and order to regularly monitor security during Muharram and keep a vigilant eye on anti-social elements.

The CM issued these directions from London. He said law enforcement agencies should maintain close and continuous liaison with each other to protect people and maintain law and order. He advised to strictly follow the security plan devised by the cabinet committee on law and order.

He said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured for the protection of life and property of public and no stone should be left unturned to maintain peace during Ashura-e-Moharram. He said religious clerics should play their role promote harmony in the society. He directed that indiscriminate action should be initiated against the elements involved in publication and distribution of provocative material and the code of conduct be implemented strictly. Similarly, strict action would be initiated against those involved in provocative speeches.