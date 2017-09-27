PPP issues show-cause notices to its three senators

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday issued show cause notices to its three senators from the Senate during the voting on legislation of the electoral reforms bill.

PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Taj Haider issued the show notices to Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Osman Saifullah and Senator Saifullah Bangash.

Sources said that the show cause notices to PPP senators were issued on their absence from the Senate during the voting of the electoral reforms billin the Senate in which the opposition’s amendment was defeated by one vote.

However, when contacted, Taj Haider refused to talk on this issue saying that it was a party’s internal matter and he could not discuss it in the media. “Its internal matter of the PPP, which could not be discussed in the media as all are the honourable senators,” he told The News.