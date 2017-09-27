PTI calls for release of parliamentary report on GB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for immediate release of the report of the parliamentary committee headed by Sartaj Aziz on Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

PTI Central Secretary General Jahangir Tareen has stated that people of Gilgit-Baltistan should be given due share in the benefit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The PTI, he stated, wants to play its vital role in the uplift of the deprived region.

The PTI secretary general earlier chaired a meeting of party’s local organisation and discussed different organisational, legal, political and administrative affairs of the GB. At press conference after the meeting, along with GB leaders, he said, “PTI wants to formally put its proposals on the status of Gilgit-Baltistan; however, we want that the report compiled by parliamentary committee headed by Sartaj Aziz should be released for knowledge of the nation and public scrutiny.”

He also said that federal government should pay special attention to the uplift of GB by investing more in establishing academic institutions and empower youth with better education and skills. He also said that the governance structure of the GB should also be considered for reforms so that it caters to the needs of the region.

Stressing upon the significance of GB’s share in critical outcome of Pakistan’s engagement with China through historic CPEC project, Tareen called for the establishment of economic zones and facilities to economically uplift the region. He said that investments on Hydel projects should be given due priority so that GB people draw their right share in betterment and development.

The people of GB are still waiting for their constitutional right. The PTI stands with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their struggle, he added. Jahangir Tareen, while commenting on the current political milieu, stated that a strengthened government was the need of the time and he stressed on PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to seek fresh mandate by holding free and fair elections. He went on adding that the sitting government had lost nation’s trust and confidence.

Responding to a question regarding the matter of change of leader of opposition, PTI leader stated that consultation was going on. Tareen censured new PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stating that he doesn’t consider himself as prime minister that shows the enslaved mindset of the ruling party.

Show cause notices have been served to the PTI senators who remained absent during the passage of the Election Bill 2017 in the Upper House of the parliament, Jahangir Tareen said while answering a question.

Tareen lambasted on PML-N stating that during the court appearance of former PM, PML-N supporters’ hooliganism inside the courtroom and the torturing media personnel by the officers of protocol is shameful and unveils the true face of PML-N.