Kazmi moves IHC to get his name removed from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Tuesday issued notices to secretary Ministry of Interior in a petition of the former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi seeking to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Siddiqui directed Ministry of Interior to depute an officer of joint secretary level to assist the court in this matter and put off hearing till September 29. Hamid Saeed Kazmi in his petition before the IHC has questioned that if Dr Asim and Ayyan Ali could be allowed to proceed abroad why can’t he?

Kazmi was acquitted from corruption charges by an IHC bench in March this year and in April FIA challenged his acquittal before Supreme Court of Pakistan. Besides performing Haj and delivering lectures, the petitioner Kazmi needs to proceed abroad for medical treatment like his other fellow politicians.

Kazmi in his petition has referred to the cases of Dr Asim and model girl Ayyan Ali who were allowed to proceed abroad by the superior courts of the country. In his petition through Rai Mudassir Iqbal advocate, Kazmi mentioned freezing of his assets in the form of properties and bank accounts but in the prayer he just sought relief to the extent of deleting his name from ECL.

Petitioner has cited federation of Pakistan through secretary Interior, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and state as respondents. Petitioner contended that he was falsely implicated for irregularities in Haj operations in 2010 and a special judge central convicted him on June 3, 2016. Against the judgment petitioner filed an appeal at IHC that was allowed on March 8, 2017 acquitting the petitioner of all charges framed against him in trial.

Petitioner contended in the petition that FIA authorities during investigation of this case had directed revenue authorities to hold in abeyance the transfer of property of the petitioner prohibiting him from sale/purchase or disposal of the property. According to the petitioner this order by the FIA was passed without lawful authority and without assent of a court of law. FIA authorities also froze petitioner’s Pak rupee and foreign currency bank accounts in Islamabad and Multan. Furthermore the name of the petitioner was also placed at ECL.