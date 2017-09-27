Senate body questions permission to banned outfit to contest by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday questioned the allotment of an election symbol by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to a candidate of a banned outfit in the recent NA-120 bye-election and wanted the chief election commissioner to brief the committee on this matter in the next meeting.

The committee, which met here with PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in the chair, expressed its annoyance over the allotment of the election symbol to Milli Muslim League (MML)’s candidate, who pocketed thousands of votes. The MML is said to be the political front of Jamaatud Dawa.

Senators regretted the fact that allowing a representative of a banned outfit to take part in electoral process brought bad name to the country in the international arena. When a senior official of the Election Commission told the forum that the election symbol was allotted to an independent candidate, Sherry Rehman and Senator Saifullah Magsi of PPP asserted that there were images of leaders of the banned outfit on his posters and banners during the election campaign.

They noted this caused embarrassment to Pakistan internationally and asked why the ECP did not take action in this connection. The senators contended that if the Election Commission wanted amendment in its law, then it should be presented before the legislature and directed the chief election commissioner to give briefing in this context to the committee in its next meeting.

Besides ECP officials, representatives from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also attended the meeting. Senators Maulana Tanvirul Haq Thanvi, Saleem Zia and Gul Bashra were also present during the proceedings.