Supreme Court judgments belittled: Fawad

LAHORE: PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday accused former PM Nawaz Sharif of ridiculing the Supreme Court verdicts. He asked Nawaz to show courage and face the courts as his return, according to Fawad, was only meant to save his politics.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI spokesman demanded the Supreme Court to take notice of Nawaz’s presser and said the former prime minister in his press conference tried to charge sheet the judiciary. Asking him to return the looted wealth wasn’t a conspiracy against democracy, Fawad added. He said millions of rupees from the national exchequer were spent for a five-minute appearance of an accused, adding that Nawaz hadn’t returned to face accountability but only to protect himself politically.

Fawad said if Nawaz considered himself innocent, he must establish the money trail of his wealth. To a question, he said the prevailing economic condition of the country demanded fresh elections.

Responding to another query, Fawad said there were zero chances of Imran Khan’s disqualification as the cases against him were nothing less than a piece of scrap. To another query, Fawad replied it was necessary to remove Khursheed Shah as the opposition leader as the PTI must be the part of the consultation process for the next general elections. Meanwhile, PTI ticket holder from NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid met the party workers from UC 60 and thanked them for their support in the by-poll.