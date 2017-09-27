PML-N demands to bring absconding dictators back

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday said that political leaders and dictators appeared before the courts in respect of law and the Constitution, but now courts should also bring back absconding dictators.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Syed Asif Kirmani said that it was a tradition of the country that political leaders appeared before the courts to uphold the norms of justice. Now the courts should also bring back the absconding dictators.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that political leaders had their roots in the masses and appeared before the court in respect of law. When Kirmani was asked why Pervaiz Musharraf was not being summoned by the courts, he said the nation knew that dictators always fled countries and political leaders remained among the masses and faced court as the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday, flanked by other party leaders, talking to the media ahead of the party chief Nawaz Sharif’s appearance in the Accountability Court, said, “Nawaz Sharif can’t be removed using this kind of accountability.”

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the Accountability Court hoping that justice would be done. “Nawaz showed respect for the law and Constitution by appearing before the Accountability Court. We expect that justice would be done,” he said. “If we see the previous proceedings, Nawaz Sharif was penalised on the basis of Iqama by making the Panama Papers an excuse,” he said and added, the former prime minister has been sentenced on a piece of paper i.e. Iqama which is commonly held by the people.

Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif would remain the party leader and the day will come when he once again becomes the prime minister of Pakistan.On a question about early elections demanded by Imran, the minister said this desire of political pigmies would not bear fruit and elections would be held on time in 2018.

Meanwhile, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, the Climate Change Minister, said that PML-N was being specifically targeted, warning that their adversaries in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa couldn’t do anything [to bring down the party].

Expressing his disappointment at the recent developments against Nawaz, PML-N’s Marvi Memon said she was still hopeful of justice in the case against Nawaz by the judiciary.Sharif’s legal aide Barrister Zafarullah Khan told the media that the court should have given more time for indictment.

“The court cannot indict until all accused appear in the court. It should give us more time to prepare our case,” he said. He said that Sharif would appear in the court if all went well during the period before the next hearing and health of his wife remains stable. Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz is in London where she is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

The Accountability Court, hearing the corruption cases against the Sharif family, announced on Tuesday that former premier Nawaz Sharif would be indicted on October 2.The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz’s daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar as they failed to appear in the court on Tuesday despite two earlier summons.

Nawaz and his family members had been summoned to the court with regard to three corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of the Panama Papers case verdict by the Supreme Court.

A number of PML-N workers, lawyers and government officials were at the courts to greet the former premier.