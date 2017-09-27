PTI, MQM-P agree to bring new opposition leader in NA

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Firdous Shamim, met the leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to sources, the two sides discussed the possibility of replacing the Pakistan People's Party stalwart Khursheed Shah as the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, before the caretaker government steps in ahead of the 2018 elections. After the meeting, MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar said that the MQM supported the PTI resolution, adding that the parties also discussed the country’s prevailing political situation.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked: "We have no personal grievances against anyone. We respect Khursheed Shah.” The conditions of the city can’t improve till we have an effective local bodies system. "What is the point of a mayor if he doesn’t have power?" added Shah. He said during the meeting the party leaders discussed a lot of issues with the MQM-Pakistan. While speaking on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar said they will not take a solo flight as the PPP did and would wait for the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and the Jamaat-e-Islami's stance on the matter.

Meanwhile, the PTI has started making efforts to replace the opposition leader with its own senior member, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The caretaker government is set up in consultation between the opposition and the present government. The PTI officials said if all the opposition parties unite against the PPP then a new opposition leader can emerge in the Lower House of parliament.