NA plans to host conference on terrorism in Dec

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan is planning to host a conference in December 2017 and speakers from China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan will attend the conference with the focal issue of how to tackle terrorism in the country.

“Pakistan is focusing how to tackle terrorism in the region and how to connect with each other,” said Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Assembly headed by Speaker Ms. Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani. Members provincial assembly and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

The NA speaker said that terrorism and extremism are now an international issue and this is the right time to fight against this menace collectively. He further said, “Balochistan is also a victim of terrorism and we are committed to identify our enemy who spoils peace and harmony.

“That day is not far when we will root out these evils.” The speaker said that development and prosperity in Balochistan is the top priority of the present democratic set- up. He stressed on the need for closer liaison between the democratic institutions for strengthening the democratic process in the country.

He assured all-out support of the National Assembly Secretariat and PIPS in the fields of research, legislations and training for capacity building of members and staff of the Balochistan Assembly.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq shared his experiences with the delegation about the working and functioning of the National Assembly and its standing committees. He also informed about the steps taken for austerity measures in the Secretariat while adopting the electrification requirements through solar energy and establishing paperless office.

At this moment Speaker also informed them about the introduction of subject/course on Parliamentary Practices and Legislative Drafting in universities and educational institution all over the country.

The speaker Balochistan Assembly thanked the speaker National Assembly for his kind remarks and agreed with the speaker for closer cooperation between the legislatures of the country. She appreciated the steps taken by the government for the development and peace in the Balochistan.

She also appreciated the training programmes initiated at PIPS for capacity building of members and staff of the democratic institutions and expressed the hope that these trainings would be helpful for better legislation and strengthening of democratic institutions in the country.