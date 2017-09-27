IB rejects campaign to tarnish its image

ISLAMABAD: As the mysterious campaign against the premier national agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has intensified, the Bureau has reminded its detractors of immense sacrifices offered by its operatives, several of whom laid down their lives while fighting against terrorists and anti-state elements.

Lately, the civilian intelligence agency has been feeling the heat from certain quarters for its breakthrough achievements against the terror networks operating across the country and especially for its services in upholding the Constitution and law of the country.

During the last few days, the campaign has intensified. From courtroom to TV studios and from Twitter to political theatre, the national intelligence agency is at the receiving end of a coordinated effort.

“IB works under the Constitution and laws of the country,” said a senior official while responding to the unease shown by certain quarters over its counter-terror victories during the last couple of years.

“Intelligence Bureau, premier national intelligence agency, is fully committed to safeguarding national interest and security of the country. Its officers/officials are working round the clock throughout the length and breadth of the country, facing all kinds of risks emerging in the line of duty,” said an official in contradiction released by the IB in response to a TV programme which alleged that the Bureau had prepared a report regarding links of 37 parliamentarians with defunct sectarian and militant organizations. It said no such report was prepared by the IB and thus the story is false, baseless and unfounded.

Also on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan demanded the resignation of IB Director General Aftab Sultan for his London visit. “IB head must resign immediately. What was he doing visiting a disqualified PM in London over four days at taxpayers expense?” Khan tweeted.

Taking an exception to the IB’s alleged role in politics, the former cricket hero accused the civilian intelligence service of abetting Nawaz Sharif “by creating grounds for blackmailing his MNAs into falling in line.”

A top government official said the IB chief’s London visit was planned months ago to meet his UK counterparts for important matters of national interest. “The IB chief was on a national assignment and criticism on such visits will only benefit enemies of the country,” the official said adding that the IB chief obtains permission from the government for his foreign visits.

Interestingly, the PTI chief has in the past strongly disapproved criticism against other agencies, terming it against national interest.

Earlier, an assistant sub-inspector of IB, ASI Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Shahzad, had accused his senior officers of not taking action against terrorism suspects and filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to refer the matter to another agency for a thorough probe. The IHC has accepted the petition of the low-ranking official for hearing.

On Tuesday, the IB issued a strongly-worded statement in reaction to the ARY news channels programme aired on 25 September. The agency vehemently denied the claim of the channel that it prepared any report regarding links of 37 parliamentarians with defunct sectarian and militants organisations. “The story is false, baseless and unfounded,” it said. Mentioning the national role of the agency against criminal elements and terrorists, it maintained that many IB operatives have even laid their lives while carrying out operations against terrorists/anti-state elements.

“IB has active and incessant cooperation to LEAs in combating threats to national security, which has led to neutralising scores of wanted militants, apprehension of their facilitators/abettors and busting of terrorists/anti-state networks having cross border linkages/support. IB’s contribution in countering threats to national security has regularly been brought into the notice of relevant executive authorities and parliamentary forums through reports and briefings,” it said.

It said attributing such scandalous stories to the Intelligence Bureau only undermines the morale of its personnel, diverting their focus from ongoing operations against terrorists and other anti-state elements, thus “serving the interest of enemies of Pakistan.” The Bureau says it reserves the right to take recourse to law against the instant or any other unfounded malicious story.