Receptionist stabbed to death at private hospital

A 25-year-old receptionist at a private healthcare facility was stabbed to death by an unidentified attacker during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Steel Town SHO Ghulam Mujtaba Bajwa said Nawab, son of Muhammad Ayub, was working as a receptionist at Saima Hospital situated at the city’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. While the receptionist was sleeping on a bench during his night shift, an unknown man stabbed him to death, he added.

After the police was called in by the hospital management, the body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination, SHO Bajwa said. A medico-legal officer in his report said the victim was attacked with a sharp object and wounds were seen on his neck and chest.

Seven hospital staffers had been detained for interrogation, the SHO added. Last night, CCTV footage of the murder appeared on private news TV channels, showing a man attacking the receptionist with a sharp object. When SHO Bajwa was contacted to confirm that if the attacker seen in footage was among the detainees, he ducked the question, saying the murder case would be resolved shortly.