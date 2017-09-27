Mayor announces Rs20 million grant for Indus Hospital’s anti-rabies drive

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday announced a grant of Rs20 million for the Indus Hospital to carry out a campaign focused on anti-rabies vaccination and neutering stray dogs in the city.

A cheque bearing an initial amount will soon be handed over to the welfare hospital’s administration, the mayor said at a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club.

“Stray dogs have become a nuisance in Karachi as there has been a significant rise in cases of dog bites. This issue should have been tackled by the federal and provincial governments but it is being taken care of by the Indus Hospital, which is indeed commendable,” Akhtar observed.

The hospital’s officials, on the occasion, announced launching a pilot project related to vaccination and neutering stray dogs in the Ibrahim Hyderi area, as per World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations. Once proved successful, the pilot project will be implemented in the entire city to prevent dog bite cases.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indus Health Network (IHN), Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan, and head of the infectious diseases department at the hospital, Dr Nasim Salahuddin, and others, the mayor urged philanthropists and the city’s business community to make the hospital’s project financially stable.

“It is usually the poor who come in with complaints of dog bites, and unfortunately they lack the awareness and resources to get themselves treated at specialised healthcare centres,” Akhtar added.

“There is not only a need to protect these people from stray dogs but also make them aware of the vaccines available for treatment,” the mayor observed.

Akhtar said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Indus Hospital Karachi and the WHO would work in collaboration in this project. “As the pilot project is initially being launched in Ibrahim Hyderi, I would immediately order starting a cleanliness drive in the area so as to provide suitable conditions to the Indus Hospital’s team for effective implementation of the project,” said the mayor.

Prof Khan while speaking at the presser, said dog bite cases have risen to a level where at least 30 to 40 people, including women and children, are brought to the IH alone on a daily basis.

“Vaccinating the victims is no solution to the problem, in fact, it is the stray dogs that need to be vaccinated,” he added. Dr Nasim observed that to control the spread of rabies and population of stray dogs, the hospital had previously launched pilot projects regarding mass vaccination of dogs and animal birth control.

Both, she said, are WHO recommended procedures of rabies prevention and keeping a check on the population of stray dogs in the city. “The WHO is providing us 50,000 vaccines and is also sending a trainer to Karachi who would train our team on how to catch, sedate, vaccinate and neuter or spay stray dogs,” she said.

She added that all the paperwork regarding the vaccination campaign has been completed only funds were required for a mobile operation theatre and other material resources required for the job.

The doctor urged people to visit the Indus Hospital Karachi and any other tertiary-care hospital in the city if bitten by a stray dog and get themselves vaccinated against rabies - an incurable and deadly disease.

Mayor briefs WB team

A World Bank delegation called on Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar in his office on Tuesday to discuss with him the bank’s cooperation in the city’s development projects and to get information about the functions of the Karachi Municipal Corporation and the district municipal corporations.

The sources of revenue and the financial management system of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the district municipal corporations (DMCs) were also discussed during the meeting.

The World Bank delegation included Senior Urban Economist Yoonhee Kim, Global Lead City Management and Finance Roland White and Senior Public Sector Specialist Raju Awasthi. Among others who attended the meeting were DMC Central Vice Chairman of Shakir Ali, DMC East Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, DMC Korangi Vice chairman Syed Ahmer Ali, KMC Finance Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat, Land Committee Chairman Syed Arshad Hussain, Financial Adviser Dr Asghar Abbas and Director Technical SM Shukaib.

The mayor, giving details of the functions of the municipal bodies in accordance with the Sindh Local Government Ordinance 2013, said the cleaning of storm water drains, the removal of encroachments from along the drains and the disposal of garbage were big issues in Karachi.

He said the district administrations were doing cleanliness works on their own, as the Solid Waste Management Department was controlled by the Sindh government.

He said the municipal utility charge tax was the main source of income for the KMC and it was being made operational to earn revenue for providing better municipal services to the citizens of Karachi.