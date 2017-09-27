Traders must do their bit to keep commercial areas clean: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday urged traders and shopkeepers to play their due part in maintenance of newly constructed roads and revamped commercial neighbourhoods.

Speaking to a delegation of the Tariq Road Traders Welfare Association, led by its president Aslam Bhatti and general secretary Asad Towfique, CM Shah said the provincial government had done its part and now traders needed to put in the requisite effort to keep their areas clean and free of encroachments.

The chief minister said his government had reconstructed important roads such as Tariq Road and University Road which remain hubs of business activities. “I am sorry to say that I have personally seen traders and shopkeepers dump garbage on the roads outside their shops even when there’s a dustbin lying nearby,” said Shah.

The delegation members lauded the provincial government’s efforts to renovate

commercial areas and assured the chief minister of their full support and cooperation in keeping their areas neat and clean.

The chief minister also brought up the issue of parking space. He said most shopping plazas had their own parking lots in the buildings but most of them had been converted into warehouses.

“This is unacceptable and I am going to ask the new traffic police chief to take strict action in this regard,” Shah said, adding that action would also be taken against car showroom owners still parking vehicles outside their establishments. The CM also said that work on the road from Fawara Chowk to Karachi Zoo and back from Garden to Saddar would be started shortly.