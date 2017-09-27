Siyal takes notice of arms licence delays

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has taken notice of a news report about alleged inaction on applications for computerised arms licences. He has sought immediate details from the deputy commissioners, asking them to submit details of steps taken in this regard, said a statement issued on Tuesday. Siyal directed the home secretary to convene a meeting of the relevant district officials to resolve any problem with issuing computerised arms licences to applicants. He also sought a detailed report so that necessary steps could be taken to address the problem.

