Efforts on to enforce 10pc free admissions quota at private educational institutes

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institution Sindh (DIRPIS) has vowed to collect information about private educational institutions functioning across the province to enforce the free-ship rule, as per which all private institutes are bound to offer 10 percent admissions to underprivileged students without any fee.

In this connection, DIRPIS Director General Mansoob Hussain Siddiui on Tuesday issued a notification to the regional directors to provide the data of all private institutes functioning in their respective regions.

The regional directors have also been directed to gather the data of all private schools and colleges regarding fees structure, number of students in each class, and details of the free-ship scheme.

“Each of the private institutions is bound to offer 10 percent free admissions to students under the free-ship rule but most of the private schools don’t follow this rule,” DIRPIS Registrar Rafia Mallah explained.

She said the collected data would also help out the body’s inspection and monitoring cell to enforce the rules in all private educational institutes. “The initiative has been taken after we received a large number of complaints submitted by parents regarding illegal fee hike and low quality of education.”

There are five regional directorates functioning in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkar Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. These directorates are responsible for regulating the rule of law in all private educational institutes.