Better medical facilities demanded for KU teachers

Elected members of the syndicate and the Karachi University Teachers’ Forum (KUTF) have appealed to the administration of the varsity and the Sindh and federal governments to take adequate and practical measures to address the non-availability of medical facilities for teachers and other staffers.

The forum has also organised a seminar to raise the issue and demanded the enforcement of a comprehensive medical policy at the university. One of the examples cited was that of a senior professor of the International Relations department, Dr Mutahir Ahmed, who is suffering from cancer.

Dr Ahmed is said to be under treatment at a private hospital, while a big amount is required for saving his life, but the varsity does not have any clear policy about giving medical assistance to its teachers.

The KUTF demanded from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Higher Education Commission Secretary Muhammad Hussain Syed to immediately sanction an adequate amount for Prof Ahmed’s treatment, saying that it was a matter of life and death for a professor.

It also demanded of the vice chancellor to devise a medical policy without any delay, ensure its implementation in letter and spirit, and adequately increase the annual medical budget for the teachers.