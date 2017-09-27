Russian investors invited to do business in Sindh

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said the international community is required to appreciate the innumerable sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

He stated this on Tuesday as he met Russian Consul General in Karachi Khozin G Alexander at the Governor House on Tuesday. The meeting took into consideration the role of Pakistan in the war against terrorism, opportunities of investment in the province and other matters of interest to the two countries.

The governor said the international community was also required to review the travel advisory for prospective foreign nationals coming to Pakistan after the restoration of law and order in the country.

He said Karachi was considered as hub of economic and commercial activities in the country as conditions in the city had become favourable for foreign investment for launching new businesses. He asked prospective Russian investors to avail the vast opportunities of investment available in the city. He said the promotion of ties between Russia and Pakistan was the need of the hour.

Zubair said the economy of the country had progressed much during the tenure of the present government, and Russia had played an important role in the economic development of Pakistan.

He said the ties between Russia and Pakistan were in the wider interest of the two countries and of the entire region. He said a new dimension had emerged in relations between Russia and Pakistan in view of the changing global situation with the passage of time.

The governor said the ties between the two countries would be further strengthened with mutual investment in the economy of each other’s country. He said Sindh offered massive prospects of investment in the sectors of infrastructure development, agriculture, education, health and basic amenities. He said investment in these sectors would generate the desired results and profits on an instant basis.

The governor maintained that Karachi should be an ideal destination for any prospective foreign investor due to the ample presence of educated, experienced and multi-talented workforce.

He said multinational firms already working in Karachi were considering the option of making further investment in Karachi. The prospective Russian investors and businessmen should take advantage of the favourable situation in Karachi, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Russian envoy said that no international firm could ignore the Pakistani market. He said he would try to do his best to promote economic relations between Pakistan and Russia, adding that interests of both countries were dependent on these mutual ties.

He said Russian investors would take advantage of the opportunities of investment available in different sectors of trade and economy for cementing ties between the two countries. He said both Pakistan and Russia were required to take joint steps for tackling challenges of the coming times.