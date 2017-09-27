CTD officer’s arrest ordered for failure to attend hearings

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Counter-Terrorism Department Inspector Malik Adil, the investigation officer (IO) of the 2012 murder case of three lawyers, over his persistent failure to attend the case hearings.

The court ordered his arrest and directed the AIG (Legal) to withhold his salary and initiate a legal action against him. The AIG was also ordered to appear before the court at the next hearing to explain as to why the IO had not been attending the case hearings.

The three arrested accused – Taufeeq Ansari, Maulana Rashiad and Salahuddin – who are alleged to have killed Advocate Badar Munir, Kafeel Ahmed Jaffery and Shakeel Ahmed Jaffery were, however, produced before the court. The suspected killers are said to be members of a banned outfit and accused of killing the three lawyers in the area of Arambagh police in January 2012.

Jundallah members summoned

The home department has been directed to transport 12 members of the banned outfit Jundallah from Hyderabad’s Nara Jail to a trail court housed inside the Karachi Central Prison for attending the case proceedings.

The directive was issued by an ATC hearing the case against Qasim Toori and 11 other suspects who are incarcerated in Nara Jail, Hyderabad. The court fixed October 21 as the next date of hearing.

It is said that several policemen and citizens have been martyred by the 12 arrested suspects, who also carried out an attack on the Saudabad police station in 2007.

The suspects are Qasim Toori, Aattaur Rehman alis Ibraheem, Shehzad Bajwa, Uzair Ahmed, Yaqboob Ahmed, Shoaib Siddiqui, Danish Imam, Khurram Saifullah, Najeeb Ullah, Shehzad Mukhtiar, Khalid Rao and Adnan Shah.

Back in 2014, they also attacked a convoy of the then Karachi Corps Commander Lt-Gen Ahsan Saleem Hayat near the Clifton bridge. Along with the former corps commanded, 11 persons were martyred while 12 others were injured as a result of the deadly attack.

Saleem Shahzad case

At the latest hearing four cases against former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Saleem Shahzad, Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Dr Shabana Waheed rebuked the IO over no-show of prosecution witnesses.

The judge put off the case until October 4 and ordered the IO to ensure presence of the witnesses at the next hearing. Shahzad was in attendance at yesterday’s hearing of the cases pertaining to charges ransacking, murder and burning a home in the city’s Landhi area in 1992.

It may be mentioned here that several prosecution witnesses have declined to identify Shahzad as an attacker who set fire to a house in Landhi. Two witnesses, who are real brothers, said in the court that their elder brother was owner of the burnt house in Landhi. Recording their statements before the Additional District and Sessions Judge (East), they had refused to identify Shahzad as the attacker, saying they were seeing him for the first time. The former MQM leader Shehzad is also facing a terror case along with Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, former federal minister Dr Asim Hussian and others before an ATC.