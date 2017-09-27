Sami Siddiqi takes charge as KDA DG

A former director general of the Sindh Information Department, Sami Siddiqi, took charge on Tuesday as director general of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

Siddiqi has taken up a challenging task at a time when the KDA is going downhill and has failed to make any revenue recovery over the past year nor has it introduced any low-cost housing scheme.

Talking to The News at his office, he said he had just assumed office and would try his best to give some benefits to the people of the city. Siddiqi, who is also a former municipal commissioner of the Karachi Municipal Corporation, said he was fully aware of the KDA’s problems and his top priority would be to eliminate corruption.

Former KDA director general Nasir Abbas was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 16 over charges of concealing his government job and obtaining a passport by declaring himself a businessman. On September 21, a judicial magistrate remanded Abbas to prison.