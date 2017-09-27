Bumpy road, loose lock aid man’s escape from captivity

A 30-year-old kidnapping victim narrated a harrowing ordeal to police on Tuesday after he managed to escape from his captors’ custody.

Sachal police SHO Shakir Ali identified the victim as Naeem Ali and said he was abducted at gunpoint by three men late on Monday night from outside his apartment complex in Sachal Goth.

In his statement, Ali told the police that the armed men held him up at gunpoint and forced him inside their car. They beat him in the car when he failed to answer their questions satisfactorily before stuffing him inside the vehicle’s boot.

As per Ali’s statement, he managed to escape when the boot’s lock fortuitously opened as the car passed over a bumpy stretch of a road leading towards Sakran, Balochistan, from Karachi. The victim said he jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran towards a nearby residential area. With the help of locals, Ali soon reached the Hub City police station.

Officials of the Hub City police informed the Sachal police and a team was dispatched to bring Ali back to Karachi. Over the course of his traumatic ordeal, Ali had also suffered a bullet wound to one of his arms which was why the law enforcers took him straight to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for treatment where he was undergoing surgery.