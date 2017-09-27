Wed September 27, 2017
Business

AFP
September 27, 2017

Modi promises power for every house

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that every home in India will have electricity by December 2018 as he moves to shore up voter support amid doubts over his handling of the economy. The $2.5 billion scheme announced Monday would see the country´s 40 million households without electricity linked up to power for free.

"Forty million of the total 250 million households still don´t have power, which means 25 percent of people are living in the 18th century. The government will electrify every household, whether it´s in a village, city or a remote region," Modi said in a speech. Political analysts have called the initiative another move by the right-wing prime minister to bolster rural support ahead of national elections in 2019.

Recent economic trends have been worrying, with official statistics showing India´s growth slowed to 5.7 percent in the first quarter. Many economists have linked this to the cancellation of more than 80 percent of banknotes in November last year and the introduction of a national goods and services tax in July.

