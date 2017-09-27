Wed September 27, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
September 27, 2017

Saudi scraps mortgage costs

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia´s central bank has scrapped administrative fees for mortgage holders if they switch between fixed and floating rate loans, as part of new measures to boost the housing market.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority also announced, via its twitter account, other measures to help reduce mortgage costs, including allowing a mortgage holder to move to a new lender without additional costs. Mortgage laws and regulations are still being ironed out, according to one Jeddah-based analyst, and may be subject to modifications.

Nevertheless the measures fit in with Riyadh´s National Transformation Programme for economic development, which includes raising the percentage of Saudi family homeowners to 52 percent by 2020, from 47 percent at present.

