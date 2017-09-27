Withdrawal of duty on steel urged

KARACHI: Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the withdrawal of regulatory duty on import of industrial steel materials by the auto parts industry.

“The material we import is not manufactured locally in Pakistan,” said Mashood Ali Khan, chairman, PAAPAM. Regulatory duty at the rates of 5.0 percent to 15 percent on steel imports was first imposed in January 2015 applying to auto parts manufacturers as well and was supposed to be a temporary measure. “Next year, regulatory duty was increased from 15 percent to 35 percent,” he said.

This is the third consecutive year of regulatory duty regime. “We have been to every ministry in the government, and have been fighting for the removal for the past 2.5 years,” he said. By increasing tariffs on import of raw materials, domestic industry was made seriously uncompetitive, he said. “For example, 30 percent to 35 percent additional tariff on steel may have helped some inefficient units, but it considerably increased the costs for the value-added sectors producing fine quality auto parts and engineering products.”

The chairman said these interventions were made for the protection of the local steel industry which mainly produces construction steel. “This fact has also been duly recognised in the new Auto Development Plan (ADP) document, where no regulatory duty has been imposed on raw materials imported by auto industry, provided they are not manufactured locally,” he added.