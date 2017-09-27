Memon elected PTBA president

KARACHI: Abudl Qadir Memon has been elected as president of the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) for the term 2017/19, a statement said on Tuesday. Memon was elected for the second time. Earlier, he served PTBA for the term 2009/11, it added.

Memon has served as president of the Karachi Tax Bar Association for the year 2003 and 2008, Junior Chamber International Pakistan (1998), Memon Profession Forum (2001) and Director JCI Asia Pacific Senate (2006).

He has also served as Member Revenue Advisory Council, Ministry of Finance, Chairman National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance and Member of Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman and FBR’s Task Force on Simplification of Tax Law and Procedure.

Presently, he is serving as a member of FBR’s Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee and Chairman/Member of Taxation Committee of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The PTBA elected Muhammad Zubair as general secretary. The association also elected eight senior vice presidents and 10 vice presidents for the term.