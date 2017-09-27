Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Memon elected PTBA president

Memon elected PTBA president

KARACHI: Abudl Qadir Memon has been elected as president of the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) for the term 2017/19, a statement said on Tuesday. Memon was elected for the second time. Earlier, he served PTBA for the term 2009/11, it added.

Memon has served as president of the Karachi Tax Bar Association for the year 2003 and 2008, Junior Chamber International Pakistan (1998), Memon Profession Forum (2001) and Director JCI Asia Pacific Senate (2006).

He has also served as Member Revenue Advisory Council, Ministry of Finance, Chairman National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance and Member of Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman and FBR’s Task Force on Simplification of Tax Law and Procedure.

Presently, he is serving as a member of FBR’s Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee and Chairman/Member of Taxation Committee of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The PTBA elected Muhammad Zubair as general secretary. The association also elected eight senior vice presidents and 10 vice presidents for the term.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement