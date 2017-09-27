LG starts shipping V30 smartphone

SEOUL: LG Electronics (LG) begins shipping its well-regarded LG V30 smartphone to customers in its home country of South Korea this week and will be followed by deliveries to eager customers in North America, Europe and other key markets globally in the days and weeks to come, a statement said on Tuesday.

The LG V30 created strong interest at this year’s IFA 2017 in Berlin, winning 26 awards, the most for LG at the annual trade show, it added.

Audiences praised it for its superb design and range of innovative features with experts predicting it will be the phone to beat when it comes to creating professional quality content without professional level complexity.