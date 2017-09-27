Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

LG starts shipping V30 smartphone

LG starts shipping V30 smartphone

SEOUL: LG Electronics (LG) begins shipping its well-regarded LG V30 smartphone to customers in its home country of South Korea this week and will be followed by deliveries to eager customers in North America, Europe and other key markets globally in the days and weeks to come, a statement said on Tuesday.

The LG V30 created strong interest at this year’s IFA 2017 in Berlin, winning 26 awards, the most for LG at the annual trade show, it added.

Audiences praised it for its superb design and range of innovative features with experts predicting it will be the phone to beat when it comes to creating professional quality content without professional level complexity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement