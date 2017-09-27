PHMA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Tariq Munir and Naeem Ahmed have been elected as unopposed chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) for 2017/18, a statement said on Tuesday.

PHMA announced the election results in its annual general meeting held on September 23, 2017. The PHMA executive committee members elected from Southern Zone included Jawed Bilwani, Tariq Munir, Abdul Jabbar Gajiani, Bashir A Ghaffar, Umair Mianoor, Abdul Qadir Bilwani and Ayaz Ali, while Irfan Z Bawany as immediate past chairman, ex-officio and executive committee member will continue for another one year.

Other executive committee members who will continue for the second term are Junaid Makda, Saleem Parekh, Jamal Rasheed, M Yaseen Essa, Khizer Mehbood and Asim Shabbir Patka. Tariq Munir, senior vice chairman (central) will also head the zonal committee as zonal chairman while Abdul Jabbar Gajiani, Khizer Mehboob has been elected zonal senior vice chairman and zonal vice chairman, respectively.

From Northern Zone elected PHMA executive committee members are Farrukh Iqbal, Muhammad Waqar, Shahid Rafi, Muhammad Rafi Soni, Aslam Ramay, Amir Hafeez Bhatti.

Other executive committee members who will continue for the second term are Mohammad Mushtaq Mangat, Khawaja Musharaf Iqbal, Naseer Ahmed Butt, Javaid Iqbal, Syed Nahid Abbas, and Mian Khalid Pervaiz.

Naeem Ahmed, vice chairman (central) will also head the zonal committee as zonal chairman, while Shahid Rafi and Muhammad Rafi Soni has been elected zonal senior vice chairman and zonal vice chairman, respectively.