Sri Lanka keeps rates steady

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s central bank held its key rates steady on Tuesday, saying past steps were keeping inflation and credit growth under control, as policymakers focus on supporting an economy hit by extreme weather.

As widely expected, the central bank kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent - both are now at over a four-year high.

"Economic growth continued to be affected by extreme weather conditions and weak external demand," the central bank said in its policy statement. "Although disruptions to near term growth prospects continue, forward looking indicators show improved medium term prospects, which are likely to be realised with the envisaged structural reforms and expected inflows of foreign investments."

Analysts say the central bank is now focusing more on GDP growth than on credit expansion as economic momentum is expected to weaken further due to bad weather - the most severe drought in 40 years in the first quarter and the worst flooding in 14 years.

Treasury bill rates have fallen by between 86 and 201 basis points since April, mainly driven by foreign buying, which could be good for the economy but may also add to inflationary pressures.

Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy, however, said the reduction in the t-bill yields have yet to reflect in market lending rates. "When that happens and if it leads to what the monetary board thinks is unsustainable credit growth then clearly action would be needed to be taken. Then we will tighten the monetary policy but we haven´t got there," he told reporters.