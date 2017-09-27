Tanners demand new SRO for DLTL scheme

LAHORE: Leather industry on Tuesday demanded of the government to immediately issue the new statutory regulatory order (SRO) for drawback of local tax and levies (DLTL) scheme, but without the condition of a 10 percent growth in exports, which is mandatory to avail Prime Minister’s relief package.

“This incentive is for the refund of local taxes on export and such refund should not be linked with an increase in exports, which otherwise will remain uncompetitive in the world markets and keep losing share,” said Anjum Zafar, chairman Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), in a statement.

Zafar said the next potential international fairs were knocking at the door particularly Lineapelle Fair, scheduled to be held from 4-6th October, 2017 in Milan, Italy, which is vital event of leather industry to fetch export orders by participation.

“Pakistan Tanners Association will take part in this event in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and in this regard investment has already been made,” the Pakistan Tanners Association chief said.

He said around 30 top leading exporters, who were going to the event, were uncertain about quoting the rates without any confirmation of the new statutory regulatory order for the drawback of local tax and levies.

“The event in Milan is a unique opportunity to win export orders and the continuation of drawback of local tax and levies scheme without any condition for would certainly enable exporters to offer competitive prices in international market,” Zafar said.

He emphasised that this event would be the real battle with the neighboring competitors and world players particularly Brazil, Argentina, India, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka etc, who are already offering more competitive prices to the international foreign.

“In this situation, it is imperative to continue the incentive package for drawback of local tax and leviesscheme irrespective of incremental export condition to support exporters for competing in the world markets effectively,” Zafar said.