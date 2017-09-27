Predictive regulatory policies must to develop agricultural technologies

LAHORE: Dr Siang Hee Tan, executive director of CropLife Asia, suggested predictive regulatory policies for developing available agricultural technologies the world over, besides developing local indigenous technologies acceptable in the global market.

In a session to a selective group of media on Tuesday, he appreciated people working in agriculture sector other than public organisations. However, he called the government for an independent, science-based, transparent regulatory regime to enable farmers to fully reap benefits of modern and advanced agricultural technologies for sustainable productivity in the country.

“A timeline should be defined and implemented in letter and spirit to encourage the researchers and other stakeholders to work for the development of the sector,” Dr Siang Hee asserted.

He said the world was looking for latest variety of wheat seed. “Just imagine if Pakistan develops a GMO wheat variety which is available in the global market and Canada is cultivating that variety of seeds, where will Pakistan and its agriculture stand on the globe,” he said.

Appreciating the government of Pakistan for establishing over thirty biotechnology research institutions, he said the sector also required an enabling regulatory environment where companies applying for registration of their latest products know the approval timeframe for their product or vice versa.

“The law exists for approval of new technologies – as technology needs to be responded within 90 days of submission or considered approved if not responded in given timeframe. But it is not implemented,” he added.

There is also a need to distinguish between the applicants and regulators as in Pakistan’s case some applicants also have the role of regulators which may create issues for other companies, Dr Siang Hee said.

Dr Siang Hee Tan also asked regulators to develop better synergies with their international counterparts to benefit from knowledge-sharing through data-transportability arrangements.

The best-practices being adopted across the Asia region include; allocation of adequate resources for staffing and capacity-building of regulatory bodies, along with the deployment of modern agriculture technologies and progressive-farming methods. Rules and processes are being made more conducive to agricultural growth, through close consultation with the experts of this sector, he added.

Dr Siang was of the view that growing population, climate change, scarcity of water and changing lifestyles continue to pose challenges to our food security.

“To address this emergent challenge, we need to promote sustainable means to grow food and embrace technological innovations that enable the same.”

CropLife Asia is a global initiative to ensure sustainability of agriculture and Dr Siang Hee is currently visiting Pakistan on an invitation from Pakistan Chapter of CropLife. He attended a seminar in the provincial metropolis recently, and scheduled to meet key-policy makers, regulators, government officials, industry and the scientific community.

He said CropLife Asia, based in Singapore, was operating in 91 countries with support from prestigious global enterprises like, Bayer, Monsanto, Dupont, Syngentaa and others.

He said the global federation nurtures technological solutions to enrich the plant-science industry in pursuit of sustainability in agriculture, while it advocates international developments for crop protection, seeds and agricultural biotechnology.