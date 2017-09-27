Sydney: London metals rose on Tuesday amid a broader updraft for commodities after production cuts fuelled an oil price recovery, while demand prospects also brightened after the Asian Development Bank raised its forecast for China´s growth.

London Metal Exchange copper rose by 0.9 percent to $6,508.50 a tonne by 0225 GMT after having closed flat in the previous session.

Prices fell to the lowest since mid-August at $6,366 a tonne on Friday. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to 50,630 yuan ($7,645) a tonne. Shanghai zinc rallied 3 percent, helped by a recovery in Shanghai rebar, which climbed by 1.5 percent.

The Asian Development Bank raised its outlook for China´s economic growth this year on the back of strong domestic consumption, an export recovery and solid growth in services.