Wed September 27, 2017
Business

September 27, 2017

Cotton firm

Karachi: Normal cotton trade continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged. The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said cotton arrivals would likely to increase after Ashura next week, which may have negative impact on prices. “Activity will increase after cotton arrival report and Ashura,” he added. A total of 21 transactions were recorded of around 20,000 bales at a price of Rs5,900 to Rs6,300/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Rohri and Saleh Pat in Sindh, while Haroonabad, Hasilpur, Burewala, Ahmedpur, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur in Punjab.

