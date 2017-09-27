Wed September 27, 2017
Business

REUTERS
September 27, 2017

Gold steadies

Bengaluru: Gold held steady on Tuesday after rising over one percent in the previous session, supported by safe-haven demand amid rising tensions surrounding North Korea and as the dollar eased from near three-week highs.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,310.61 per ounce at 0339 GMT, not far from Monday´s high of $1,311.50, when it marked its biggest intra-day percentage gain since Sept. 7. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 percent to $1,314.30 per ounce.

North Korea´s foreign minister said on Monday that a weekend tweet by President Donald Trump counted as a declaration of war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space "Gold will continue to be headline-driven in the short term," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

