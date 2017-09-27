Rupee flat

Print Story
The rupee remained steady against the dollar in a lethargic trade on Tuesday, currency dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.42/dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels in the interbank foreign exchange market. “Trading activity remained dull, as market participants remained stuck to their present positions due to prevalent sluggish demand for the foreign exchange,” a dealer said.
