Stocks slip on political concerns

Stocks edged down on Tuesday as investors feared lengthy court proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in corruption charges could derail the reform agenda of present government, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid political uncertainty. “Concerns over economic uncertainty and soft global markets played a catalytic role in bearish close in the futures rollover week,” Mehanti said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 0.18 percent or 77.42 points to close at 42,666.23 points.

KSE-30 Index also fell 0.33 percent or 71.47 points to end at 21,821.91 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 42,957.71 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,607.57 points.

Turnover increased by 19 million shares to 145.41 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs7.28 billion from Rs6.91 billion while market capital remained flat at Rs8.88 trillion.

Out of 370 companies’ active in the session, 127 closed in green, 223 in red while 20 remained unchanged.

Elixir Securities in its post market report said equities closed marginally lower in lackluster trade as the benchmark index traded in a narrow range of 350 points. “We expect range bound trading to continue in near-term owing to dearth of positive triggers and ongoing politics dominating headlines,” it added.

Start to the day was on positive note as oils lead gains tracking higher global crude. Wider market however, failed to follow the lead and struggled for direction throughout the day with politics remained a major distraction as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before accountability court on corruption charges.

Activity was depressed with most investors remained at bay or traded selectively. Fertilizers that stood strong on previous trade on higher global urea prices also met profit-taking and closed in red.

National Bank of Pakistan (down 5.0 percent) hit second consecutive lower price limit after apex court judgment on Pension Liability case that can wipe out two years of bank's profitability.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods XD, which rose by Rs100 to Rs6,550/share, followed by Khyber Tobacco that increased Rs37 to Rs777/share.

Major decline was noted in shares of Wyeth Pak Ltd, which fell Rs109.50 to Rs2,080.50/share, followed by Murree Brewery that decreased Rs31.32 to Rs727/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of K-Electric Ltd , Dolmen City XD, Maple Leaf, Lotte Chemical, TRG Pak Ltd, Bank of Punjab, Chakwal Spinning, Oil and Gas Development Company, Amtex Limited and Bank Al-Falah Limited.

K-Electric Ltd remained the volume leader with 33.80 million shares with an increase of 58 paisas to Rs6.89/share. It was followed by Dolmen City XD with 8.20 million shares with an increase of nine paisas to Rs11/share.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts fell to 87.70 million shares from 115.78 million shares traded in the previous session.