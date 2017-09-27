FPCCI seeks foreign investment in agriculture sector

KARACHI: Pakistan offers huge opportunities to foreign investors in the agriculture sector that include crops, seeds, livestock, farming, and processing, said Zubair Tufail, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday.

Talking to different delegations of businessmen, representing various countries on the sidelines of WTO forum in Geneva, Tufail said that foreign investors could generate handsome profits by investing in Pakistan and export their products to Iran, Afghanistan, the Middle East, Central Asia, EU, US and several other countries.

He invited them to invest in lucrative Pakistani market which will also result in improved per acre yield, build up the resilience of crops and enhance the standard of living of the farming communities.

The FPCCI president informed the delegates about the investment opportunities in Pakistan, supportive rules and regulations, government’s interest in foreign investment, assistance offered to investors, and excellent climate for such ventures.

Many Chinese entrepreneurs have started making efforts to set up agriculture farms and factories in Pakistan, he added.

Chinese are also establishing a silk factory in Pakistan, which will create thousands of jobs and would make the country self-sufficient in silk production. Tufail said that the Pakistan government is investing in water storage and distribution, improving regulation of seed markets, offering incentives to encourage private investment in this critical sector and taking steps to reduce the cost of production for the farmers.

“Pakistan’s agricultural sector has enormous potential and we are ready to tap this potential along with foreign investors, which will boost the overall economic growth, enhance food security and significantly improve the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Meanwhile, the apex trade body chairman also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde.