Multinationals repatriate $332.2 million in July-August

KARACHI: Profits and dividends on foreign direct investment repatriated in the first two months of current fiscal year increased to $332.2 million, up 63 percent from $203.9 million sent overseas a year earlier, numbers released by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

“In July-August FY18, the highest amount, $90.1 million, was repatriated by the financial businesses, while the energy sector sent $47.6 million abroad during the period under review,” State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a report.

The report also showed that petroleum refining corporations dispatched $47.3 million to their countries of origin in the first two months of the fiscal year 2017-18, whereas telecommunication businesses repatriated $40.3 million.

Commenting on the numbers, a financial analyst asserted that the rise in the size of repatriated money was a positive sign. “Foreign corporations' transferring more profits to their countries indicates that the economy is growing and businesses are expanding.”

The analyst continued that more foreign direct investment (FDI) meant more profit and dividend outflows from the country. “The main objective of all foreign investment is to make profits and to repatriate those profits to home states,” the analyst said and added there was 100 percent equity repatriation by foreign investors on their investments in the various sectors of economy.

However, the analyst warned that there was a need to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from their present levels as rising profit outflows offset the positive impacts of surge in direct investment into the country.

It must be noted the foreign direct investment in the period under review jumped 155 percent to $457.2 million in July-August FY18.