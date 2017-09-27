‘Labour market disparities reducing US economy’s potential’

WASHINGTON: Labor market disparities in the U.S. economy are curbing the nation´s long-run potential growth, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday, as she urged the central bank to undertake more research to help diminish inequality.

"To the extent that disparities in income and wealth across race, ethnicity, gender, or geography reflect such disparities in opportunity... the disadvantaged groups will underinvest in education or business endeavors, and potential growth will fall short of the levels it might otherwise attain," Brainard said at a Fed research conference on disparities in the labor market held in Washington.

In a speech entitled "Why persistent employment disparities matter for the economy´s health," Brainard also said that high levels of income and wealth inequality could impact consumer spending.

U.S. central bank policymakers have in recent months broadened their policy debates to include such issues with Brainard in particular studying why communities get left behind. In her speech, Brainard noted that unemployment rates were almost double for African Americans compared to whites but also that the jobless rate gap for adult black men compared to adult white men was at its smallest since data began to be collected in the 1970s.

"It seems likely that racial differences in unemployment rates will continue to shrink if the overall unemployment rate falls further," she said. The nation´s unemployment rate currently stands at 4.4 percent, near what many economists believe to be full employment.

One of the debates at the Federal Reserve is how much slack is left in the labor market before inflation will be sparked.

The Fed has raised interest rates twice this year. Elsewhere, Brainard said that the disproportionate accumulation of wealth in urban areas since the recession along with historically low levels of migration across county and state lines could be a factor in the economic disadvantage of rural populations.

Other factors included the loss of industry through globalization and automation and an increase in opiod use. Recognizing that the Fed has limited policy options to address the barriers that contribute to labor market disparities, Brainard nonetheless said it was still central to the Fed´s mission.

"Understanding these barriers and efforts to address them is vital in assessing maximum employment as well as potential growth," Brainard said.

Meanwhile U.S consumer confidence fell in September and home sales dropped to an eight-month low in August due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, supporting the view that the storms would hurt economic growth in the third quarter.

The economy, however, remains on solid ground as other data on Tuesday showed a strong increase in house prices in July. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index declined to a reading of 119.8 this month from 120.4 in August, which was the highest reading in five months.

It said confidence in Texas and Florida "decreased considerably." The survey showed consumers´ views of the labor market were less upbeat. The share of consumers saying jobs are "plentiful" fell to 32.6 percent from 34.4 percent in August. However, the proportion of those stating jobs are "hard to get" slipped to 18.1 percent from 18.4 percent.

The number of consumers expecting an improvement in their incomes rose marginally to 20.5 percent this month from 19.9 percent in August. The share expecting a drop in income was unchanged at 8.3 percent.

Despite being near full employment, the labor market has struggled to generate strong wage growth, frustrating both consumers and policymakers. But rising home prices should continue to underpin consumer spending, even though the housing market is slowing.

A second report on Tuesday showed the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of house prices in 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.8 percent in July on a year-over-year basis after increasing 5.6 percent in June.

An acute shortage of homes on the market and strong demand are pushing up house prices. While rising house prices are boosting equity for homeowners, tight inventories are hurting home sales.

In a third report, the Commerce Department said new home sales decreased 3.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 560,000 units last month, which was the lowest level since December 2016.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for 9.5 percent of overall home sales, rising 3.3 percent to a pace of 588,000 units last month. New home sales, which are drawn from permits, are volatile on a month-to-month basis.

Sales were down 1.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in August. The Commerce Department suggested Harvey and Irma likely impacted new home sales data last month. It said "information on the sales status at the end of August was collected for only 65 percent of cases in Texas and Florida counties" affected by the hurricanes.

That compared to a normal response rate of 95 percent. Harvey hurt sales of previously owned homes in August and held back the completion of houses under construction. With Irma slamming Florida in September, housing market activity could remain weak.