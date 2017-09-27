GDP growth projected at 5.5pc in 2017/18: ADB warns Pakistan over economy’s vulnerability

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) warned Pakistan on Tuesday that its economy is increasingly becoming vulnerable to external shocks and funding shortfalls, although it stuck to its earlier growth forecast for the country of 5.5 percent for the current fiscal year of 2017-18.

“Growth has improved, but the government needs to address fiscal and external sector vulnerabilities that have reappeared with the wider current account deficit, falling foreign exchange reserves, rising debt obligations, and consequently greater external financing needs,” the bank said in its updated Asian Development Outlook – 2017.

The Manila-based lender said political uncertainty, heightened following the Supreme Court decision in August to disqualify Nawaz Sharif from the prime minister office, can also possibly slow down growth prospects.

“Calm has returned, and his (Nawaz Sharif) party will continue to lead the government until new parliamentary elections … Still, possible loss of momentum for making policy decisions may hamper growth prospects.”

Xiaohong Yang, ADB's country director for Pakistan, said the country would face a number of challenges in the near future. “… the government of Pakistan must carefully manage external debt, the balance of payments and their financing requirements, while instituting macroeconomic and structural reforms to support economic stability and expansion as well as to make Pakistan more competitive and for fiscal sustainability,” Yang said in a statement. “This has become increasingly important given the increasing government and (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) CPEC-related repayment obligations,” Yang added.

The bank maintained growth and inflation projections for the current fiscal year, but said “the current account deficit is expected to exceed the earlier forecast again by a wide margin.” It forecasts high current account deficit to touch 4.2 percent of the GDP in the current fiscal year due to rising imports, declining remittances and stagnant exports. The current account deficit widened to $12.1 billion, equal to 4.0 percent of GDP in the last fiscal year of 2016/17 from 1.7 percent a year earlier. External debt and liabilities increased by an estimated $8.9 billion, with the government accounting for $4.8 billion of the rise, to bring Pakistan’s estimated external debt to $82.8 billion in June 2017, or 27.2 percent of GDP, up from 26.4 percent a year earlier.

ADB said prospects of GDP growth is expected to accelerate to 5.5 percent and “the main impetus for industry and services growth will be expanded CPEC infrastructure investments, other energy investments, and government development expenditure.”

The bank said a key challenge will be to finance Pakistan’s burgeoning trade deficit as remittance inflows, however substantial, continue to fall.

The government assumed that two-thirds of deficit financing will come from domestic bank and nonbank sources with no borrowing from the central bank. “Achieving such a large reduction in the general government budget deficit and this ambitious financing target appears to be very difficult, but a continued large deficit would again require very substantial foreign financing,” the bank said.

The share of exports in GDP nearly halved from 13.0 percent in the fiscal year of 2005-06 to a dismal 7.1 percent in the last fiscal year. Exports fell annually by 2.5 percent on average from 2013 to 2017 for lack of competitiveness or conditions for modernising investment, leaving persistently low value-addition to fetch low unit prices.

“Better prospects for global growth and trade are expected to further the recent improvement in export performance, however weak, in FY2017,” it added. “Exports are likely to take off, though, only with adequate and reliable power supply and other supporting infrastructure and policy… Imports are expected to continue to increase as growth spurs domestic demand that domestic production cannot meet.” The bank said the authorities, in order to prevent weakening of foreign exchange reserves, would need to consider a rapid currency depreciation to rein in import growth or increase foreign borrowing to finance the external gap.

The bank said rising domestic demand owing to economic expansion would have inflationary pressures. It, however, maintained inflation at 4.8 percent for the current fiscal year owing to muted increase in global oil prices and expectation on ease in global food prices.

It advised the State Bank of Pakistan to be vigilant in announcing monetary policy, especially massive rise in government borrowing from central bank, which would stock inflation during the year. Meanwhile, the Manila-based lender said that developing Asia is on track to grow faster this year and next year, buoyed by a pick-up in world trade and China’s expansion, but it flagged risks from tightening US monetary policy.

Developing Asia is expected to grow 5.9 percent and 5.8 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively, which is unchanged from its July estimates, but higher than the 5.7 percent forecast it gave for both years in its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) released in April.