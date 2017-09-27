Third time’s a charm?

US president Donald Trump has imposed a third version of his travel ban as his rhetoric at home becomes more and more divisive. The new travel restrictions have been expanded to eight countries, including North Korea, Chad and Venezuela, while Sudan has been dropped from the list. Iraqi citizens will no longer face a blanket ban but will be subjected to whatever can be understood to be ‘additional scrutiny.’ The constant changes to the travel bans in the face of judicial scrutiny have almost become a running joke – but the consequences of the travel bans are real for the thousands of people affected. After the first travel ban was quickly brought down by the US court system, the second one was becoming harder to dismantle. With the second travel ban set to be contested in the US Supreme Court on October 10, it seems another defeat in the courts has been anticipated by the Trump administration, which has changed the terms of the ban in a small but significant way. The restrictions no longer apply to just Muslim countries, which effectively renders the current strategy of those opposing the ban – claiming discrimination against a religious group – more difficult to sustain.

The Trump administration is effectively playing a game of smoke-and-mirrors with the American court system and the American people. Changing the parameters of the ban does not make it any more different in spirit. Trump promised in his campaign to impose a Muslim ban. Faced with the difficulty of doing it legally, he has resorted to issuing a new, slightly adjusted, presidential order – one after another – when the last one is about to be rendered useless. This time the restrictions are described in a country-specific way. This creates a new hurdle to overcome; and the current version might survive longer than the last two have. The citizens’-safety narrative that Trump accompanied the latest ban with is based entirely on a narrow perception of public opinion by a flailing administration facing an ever-tightening investigation over its links to Russia. The more Trump feels the noose is tightening, the more dangerous and divisive his rhetoric is becoming. The addition of North Korea and Venezuela to the ban reads more like an attempt by a school bully who is not able to get his way. Instead of making America great, Trump has effectively rendered the country into a running joke in international diplomacy circles. But the danger that the more erratic and insular US poses to the world has only increased. Trump will need other international leaders to isolate him and rein him in. If not, his divisive politics could create irreparable divisions in the US and the world.