Wed September 27, 2017
September 27, 2017

Kashmir’s plight

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi gave a perfect reply to the vitriolic remarks of India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. In her address at the UN General Assembly session in New York, Lodhi said that the hostility that India has towards Pakistan is for all to see.

Although India is using terrorism as a state policy especially when it comes to dealing with Kashmir, the world community has turned a blind eye to this. This is such a sad state of affairs, one wonders when will the UN wake up to its responsibility and resolve the dispute of Kashmir?

Tasneem Yaseen (Lahore)

