Accusations in a box

Last month, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi announced the verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case after nine years and declared Musharraf as an absconder. The court ordered to forfeit Musharraf’s property and also sentenced former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad to 17 years in prison and fined them Rs500,000 each. Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007, when Musharraf was in power. However Musharraf blamed Zardari for the murder and said that the former president and Afghan President Hamid Karzai has close relations with each other and they took help from the TTP to carry out the murder of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The question is: If Musharraf knew about Benazir Bhutto and Murtaza Bhutto’s murderers, why was he quiet until now? Why didn’t Musharraf speak up earlier when the UN Commission visited the country? Musharraf was in power for 10 years in Pakistan, why did he not do anything for Murtaza Bhutto’s case? If Zardari has close links with the TTP, why didn’t Musharraf disclose this earlier? If Zardari wanted to run from the Benazir Bhutto cases he would have never filed three appeals. Why did Musharraf’s own people try to wash away evidence and cover up the crime? Who was involved in this conspiracy? The former dictator is trying to mislead the nation by telling lies. If he is not involved in crime, he should return to Pakistan and face the courts.

Humera Alwani (Thatta)