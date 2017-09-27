Have some patience

Now that the trial of the Sharifs has started in the accountability court, Imran Khan should wait for the verdict. There is no point in holding press conferences on a daily basis and repeating same allegations of money laundering and corruption ad nauseam.

The print and electronic media should not cover his press briefings when he has nothing to say beyond repeating the tales of the wrongdoings of Nawaz Sharif and his family every day.

Zafar Uddin (Rawalpindi)