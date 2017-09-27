The region where humanity cries

Thousands of helpless and homeless Rohingya Muslims are stranded between Myanmar and Bangladesh. Hundreds of innocent people, mostly women and children, have either been killed or forced to flee the Rakhine State. Where have the moral values of the human rights champion, Aung San Suu Kyi, disappeared? Why are most Western governments turning a blind eye to the fascist methods of Myanmar rulers and continue to provide economic and military aid to that country.

Why is the world’s reaction so disproportionately benign compared to the atrocities committed by the Myanmar government? Jeremy Corbyn, British Labour Leader, and Nobel Laureates Desmond Tutu and Malala Yousafzai have raised their voice against the human carnage in Myanmar, but the rest of the democratic world is silent, either because they are oblivious to the great human tragedy or pathetically ignorant of the war crimes of the Myanmar regime. The UN Human Rights Commissioner has already described Myanmar’s policy as a ‘textbook example’ of ethnic cleansing. The International Criminal Court must immediately act to put the Myanmar leader and her generals on trial for crimes against humanity.

Ammar Khan (Karachi)