Pollution in the air

It is an undeniable fact that air pollution poses serious threats to the health of humans and other living beings. Vehicles exhaust fumes contribute immensely to air pollution in major cities. Air pollution also generates several diseases, including cancer and respiratory diseases. It also causes irritation in lungs, throat, nose and eyes. According to experts, frequent exposure to air pollution increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. People who exercise outdoors are vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution. Partly due to our actions, the ozone layer is damaged. This explains why the earth is witnessing a rise in global warming.

With the development in the field of science and technology, we have become so dependent that we are unaware of the risks that hover over us. The people, in collaboration with governmental organisations, should avoid polluting the environment. Awareness campaigns should be launched to educate people about the irreversible consequences of air pollution. Before it is too late, let’s take an oath to do our best in building a clean environment.

Fida Umrani (Hub)