Alamgir Gymkhana thrash Sun CC

KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana thrashed Sun Cricket Club by nine wickets in KCCA Zone VI ‘A’ Division League Cricket Tournament here at KCCA Stadium.

Sun Cricket Club batted first and put on board 165-9 in 40 overs. Khwaja Muhammad Nafay top scored with 41 runs. Muhammad Hassaan Khan, Muhammad Asif and Salman Khan picked three wickets each.

Alamgir Gymkhana easily reached the target in 27.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. SM Tahami (75) and Muhammad Bilal (70 not out) batted well.The match between Northern Gymkhana and Hyderi Sports was tied at Lawai Cricket Stadium in Naya Nazimabad.

Hyderi Sports batted first and put on board a competitive total of 262-8 in 40 overs. Abdul Wahid scored 138. Bakhrain Ullah captured three wickets. Northern Gymkhana also scored 262 runs, losing their last wicket on the last ball of their innings. Qadir Khan (78), Akhtar Muhammad (57) and Bakhrain Ullah (56) batted well. Faiz Afridi picked four wickets, while Rahman Ghani took three.